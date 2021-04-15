Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAGKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.25.

SAGKF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

