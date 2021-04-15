Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,800 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of MTX opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $81.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

