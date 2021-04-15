Option Care Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

OPCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

OPCH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

