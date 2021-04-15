S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $372.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $265.92 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 79.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

