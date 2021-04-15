Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKAYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.