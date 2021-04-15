Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,700 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

