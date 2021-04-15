Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,900 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

