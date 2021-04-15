Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,300 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GATX were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

GATX opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.