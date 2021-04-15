4,585 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

