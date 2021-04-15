Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Markel worth $74,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,199.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,205.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

