Eaton Vance Management Buys New Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

CCMP stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

