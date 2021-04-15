Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 12,630 VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

VSDA opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

