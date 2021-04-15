Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.47. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

