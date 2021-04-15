Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,900 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

