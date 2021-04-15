Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Raised by Analyst

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

NYSE TT opened at $169.36 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

