Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,137,165 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 953.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,165 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Flex worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

