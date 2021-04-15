Bank of America Initiates Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.
JOAN stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
