PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 21,493.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $2,980,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

