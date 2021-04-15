Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Fastenal stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

