Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $121,292,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.65. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $189.82 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

