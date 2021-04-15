BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $924.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $890.00 to $924.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $740.91.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $801.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $811.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $738.21 and a 200-day moving average of $697.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.