Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

CVE opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

