Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

ZUO opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. Zuora has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after buying an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 333,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

