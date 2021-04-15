Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

