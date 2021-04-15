Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 90.05. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.55.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.