Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after buying an additional 1,880,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

