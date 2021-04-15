Norges Bank Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,467,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $52.69 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.