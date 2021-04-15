Norges Bank Invests $59.53 Million in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,391,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,528,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

