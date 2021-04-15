Head to Head Comparison: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) versus Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07 Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.95 $234.00 million $3.29 7.44

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gulfport Energy and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 2 8 9 0 2.37

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $21.98, suggesting a potential downside of 10.19%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24% Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63%

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, indicating that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 4, indicating that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

