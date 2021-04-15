Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 804 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 447,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

