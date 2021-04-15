Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,446,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Invitae stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock worth $5,400,178 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

