UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,953 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,705,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,069,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

PRAH stock opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $158.35.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

