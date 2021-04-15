UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

CZR opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

