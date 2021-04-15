Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Five9 posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $86,336,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $173.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -328.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.