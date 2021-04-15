Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.