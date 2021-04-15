Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,095,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $9.90 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

