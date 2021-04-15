Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALYA stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

