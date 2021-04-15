Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSM opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

