Norges Bank Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,302,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 441,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 410,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after buying an additional 62,980 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NATI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NATI stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

