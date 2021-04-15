Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on YGRAF. CIBC raised Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

