Norges Bank Invests $57.83 Million in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 833,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,826,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.90% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

