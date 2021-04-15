Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

