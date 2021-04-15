Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

