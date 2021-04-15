Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

