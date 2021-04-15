UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 54,578 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $81,321,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,820,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

