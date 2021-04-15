Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

WRB stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

