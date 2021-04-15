UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Essent Group worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Essent Group by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Essent Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

