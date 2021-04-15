Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

