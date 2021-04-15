The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,049 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verastem were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $460.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

