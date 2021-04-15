UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 348,065 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 348,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

ZION stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

